Alan Seagren
Iowa City - Alan "Al" Roger Seagren, age 78, of Iowa City, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Keota Care Center.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City. Visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, August 2nd at Lensing Funeral Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, or Keota Health Care Center.
Al is survived by his wife, Kay; children, Scott Seagren and Kim (Brent) Roth; grandchildren, Natalie and Erika Roth and Nolan Seagren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane Seagren and Wanda and Glen Cowan; plus nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 30, 2019