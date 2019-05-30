|
|
Albert Michael "Mick" Vevera
Iowa City - Albert Michael "Mick" Vevera, 64, of Iowa City, passed away on May 28, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Mick was born on November 18, 1954 in Iowa City, son of Robert and Jane (Dutcher) Vevera. He graduated from City High School, class of 1973. Mick was well known for his wood working skills, but especially his masonry skills that made him a living legacy in Iowa City, where his work will withstand the test of time.
Mick is survived by his loving companion, Janet Connor; his sons, Luke and Andy; his grandsons, Cyrus and Kingstyn; his siblings, Lucinda Cook, who always had his back, Vickie Von Ahsen and Steve Vevera.
A special thank you to Jeff Larsen for all his support.
Per Mick's wishes, no funeral services are planned at this time. Memorials may be directed toward the Vevera family.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 30, 2019