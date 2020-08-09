1/1
Alberta M. Kloos
Alberta M. Kloos

Iowa City - Alberta M. Kloos, 88 of Iowa City died Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, Iowa, followed with burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends from 9am until services at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Alberta's memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
