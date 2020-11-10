Alda Haravon
Iowa City - It is with both gratitude for a life well lived and great sadness for our loss that Anita Haravon and the Haravon Collins family announce the passing of Alda Haravon. The angels took Alda peacefully and surrounded by family members on November 10th at Oaknoll Retirement Residence, Iowa City Iowa.
Alda was born on December 4th, 1928, in Bucharest Romania, to parents Beatrice Berkowitz Saporta and Senor Saporta. She was baptized as a child to escape Nazi persecution. Despite fears of the impending war, Alda was an honor student at her Catholic School, Our Lady of Zion in Bucharest. Alda was finally able to leave Romania at age 17 with her sister Gilda Saporta. Unfortunately, the sisters, now refugees in France, were not to be reunited with their parents for many years. Despite her loneliness in a new country, Alda studied art at the Sorbonne, got a job as an art buyer in Switzerland, and met her future husband, Aristide Haravon. Alda immigrated to New York in 1963 to start a life with Aristide. There, they raised their daughters Anita and Lea.
Alda is survived by her daughters Anita Haravon of New York City and Lea Haravon Collins (Steve) of Iowa City, her grandchildren Serena, Jeremiah, Ari and Tobiah Haravon Collins, all of Iowa City, and her step-grandchildren Sue McCann and Steven J. Collins. She is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Aristide Haravon, her sister Gilda Saporta, and her grandson Jacob Haravon Collins.
Family Services will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. Friends may join the family on a Zoom link which may be found on the Tribute Wall which is located on Alda's obituary page at www.lensingfuneral.com
. Graveside committal will follow at Agudas Achim Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Paralyzed Veterans of America
