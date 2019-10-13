|
|
Alice "Lianne" Briskey
Coralville - Alice "Lianne" Briskey, 69, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospice, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held at 4 PM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lensing's Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd, Coralville, with Rev. Mitchell Otto officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Family Committal Services will be held at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hazelton, IA. Memorials may be directed to The Alice Lianne Briskey Memorial Fund.
Lianne was born August 9, 1950 in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Wayne and Virginia (Beckner) Hughson. Raised on working family farm, Lianne developed a strong work ethic. She graduated from West Central, (Maynard, IA) class of 1968. Shortly thereafter, Lianne moved to Iowa City, IA where she obtained her degree in cosmetology. In the summer of 1968, on a blind date, Lianne was introduced to her future husband, Jerry Briskey. Following a courtship and engagement, Jerry and Lianne were married on September 5, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Hawkeye, IA. Later they were blessed with two daughters, Alicia and Lindsey.
Lianne left Headliners and Rich & Dons to stay at home with her two young daughters. She continued to provide haircuts, perms and styling out of her home. Lianne also started her own craft business, "Alice through the looking glass" specializing in floral hats and music boxes. Lianne enjoyed applying her creativity and traveling alongside her fellow artisan, Virginia Hughson.
Lianne left the world of crafting behind to work as office manager at Briskey Cabinet Company. She worked there with her husband, Jerry, until the closing of the family business 2014.
Lianne was a long-time member of Fairview golf course and participated in a women's bowling league at Playmor Lanes. She enjoyed reading, playing darts, cards, and taking mini-vacations to Chicago, Washington DC, Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks, Leech Lake, and Las Vegas. Sketching, bird watching, listening to gentle jazz, admiring flowers of all kinds, watching antique roadshow, and visiting with friends were many of her favorite past times. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, grandkids and her beloved dog, Missy.
Lianne was a hardworking, creative, devoted, generous, and kind, mother, wife, daughter and grandmother and friend.
Lianne is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren, Alicia (Brett) Murray of Portland, Oregon and their children, Sophie and Chase, and Lindsey (Anthony) Bergmann of Coralville and their children, Lily and Luke; two siblings, Daniel (Marcia) Hughson of Sumner, Iowa and Nicola England of Mesquite, Texas; nieces, nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019