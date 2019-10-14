Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Briskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Lianne Briskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Lianne Briskey Obituary
Alice Lianne Briskey

Coralville - Alice "Lianne" Briskey, 69, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Funeral Services will be held 1 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lensing's Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd, Coralville, with Rev. Mitchell Otto officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Family Committal services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 18th at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hazelton, IA. Memorials may be directed to The Alice Lianne Briskey Memorial Fund.

Lianne is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren, Alicia (Brett) Murray of Portland, Oregon and their children, Sophie and Chase, and Lindsey (Anthony) Bergmann of Coralville and their children, Lily and Luke; two siblings, Daniel (Marcia) Hughson of Sumner, Iowa and Nicola England of Mesquite, Texas; nieces, nephews and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne & Virginia Hughson and her husband, Jerry Briskey.

The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now