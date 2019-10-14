|
Alice Lianne Briskey
Coralville - Alice "Lianne" Briskey, 69, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held 1 PM, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Lensing's Oak Hill Funeral Service, 210 Holiday Rd, Coralville, with Rev. Mitchell Otto officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the funeral home. Family Committal services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, October 18th at Floral Hill Cemetery in Hazelton, IA. Memorials may be directed to The Alice Lianne Briskey Memorial Fund.
Lianne is survived by her two daughters and four grandchildren, Alicia (Brett) Murray of Portland, Oregon and their children, Sophie and Chase, and Lindsey (Anthony) Bergmann of Coralville and their children, Lily and Luke; two siblings, Daniel (Marcia) Hughson of Sumner, Iowa and Nicola England of Mesquite, Texas; nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne & Virginia Hughson and her husband, Jerry Briskey.
The complete obituary and online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019