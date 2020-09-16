1/1
Alice Margery "Marge" Stell
1934 - 2020
Alice Margery "Marge" Stell

Urbandale - Alice Margery "Marge" Stell, 86, of Urbandale, Iowa, formerly of Iowa City, died peacefully in her sleep September 15, 2020 at Urbandale Health Care Center.

Marge was born May 4, 1934 in Newton, Iowa to Maurice and Carolyn (Smith) Crabbe. She graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1952, from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Art degree in 1958, and from Iowa State University with a Master's degree in Education in 1993. She married John Ransley Stell November 29, 1958 in Syracuse, NY; they divorced in 1975. Marge moved numerous times as an Air Force wife before settling in Iowa City with her children in 1975. She loved her career as an Art Teacher in the Cedar Rapids School System, retiring from Metro High School in 1999. She was a passionate supporter of the arts, politics, the Hawkeyes, and the family cabin in MN.

Survivors include her 4 children Cynthia Hemingway of Slater, IA, Katherine (Daniel) Pierson of Lombard, IL, Suzanne (William) Dinger of Lancaster, PA, Michael (Jane) Stell of Waukee, IA; and 4 grandchildren Evan and Jacob Dinger, and Schuyler and Sam Stell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt Alice Margery Cooper, and her brother James M. Crabbe.

Cremation arrangements by Des Moines Cremation. A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date.




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Des Moines Cremation
6800 Lake Drive Suite 200
West Des Moines, IA 50266
515-331-6538
