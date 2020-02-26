|
Alvah Richard Tetrault
Alvah Richard Tetrault left this life just as he lived it, fearless, determined, and full of love, acceptance, gratitude, and smiles. He was, as everyone said, one of a kind.
He was born in North Dakota, which he would like you to know is God's country, and moved to Iowa City in the 1960s, after completing a master's degree in agricultural economics at North Dakota State University. He spent his career as a farm loan agent, putting more miles on a car in a year than seems humanly possible, traversing Eastern Iowa as his professional beat. Next to him in the car was always a pair of binoculars and a field guide to birds.
Long before it was fashionable, Richard (as he was known) loved the little things: a western bluebird on a fence post or a great blue heron hidden in the cattails. He found joy everywhere he went. And made friends everywhere he went too. Exuberant, generous, inquisitive, and adventurous, he was the light of every room—and of so many lives.
He is survived by Gerry Tetrault, the love of his life (his final words) and his wife of thirty years. Together, they nurtured six kids and created adventures. They travelled to every continent. They drove the entire country. They whopped ass in bridge. In retirement, they wintered in Arizona, where Richard passed. Every evening, they sat down together with a glass of wine, perfectly content with each other's company. She cared for him with tenderness and love up through the end.
He is survived by his six children as well, who adored him beyond measure: Lisa Tetrault (Pittsburgh, PA), Tom Tetrault (Mason City, IA), Grant Evans (Solon, IA; Dee Evans), Laurie Grau (Stillwater, MN; Matt Grau), Lisa Semler (Iowa City; Shane Semler), and TJ Barth (Holmen, WI).
He gave us the gifts of unqualified love, laughter, and commitment. He always made plans to visit his family, no matter where they were. He would refuse to let anyone pay for meals or drinks—always treating you with his characteristic open generosity. He taught us more than he could have ever known. We too all have our binoculars and bird books. We'll see his love reflected in every spring warbler, red-headed woodpecker, and goldfinch.
His seven grandchildren (Jeremy Barth; Justin and Josh Terhune; Evan, Austin, and Owen Grau; and Aya Tetrault) remember his sense of wonder and play: card tricks, card games, board games, storytelling, make believe, dancing, and endless joking around.
He made lots of mischief with his only brother, Robert Tetrault (Marvel Tetrault; Walhalla, ND). They were the sons of Alvah and Alice (Close) Tetrault (Walhalla, ND).
A celebration of life will take place this spring in Iowa City. Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Iowa Ornithological Union. His ashes will be returned to the land he loved, his native North Dakota—in the Walhalla Hillside Cemetery.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020