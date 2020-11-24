1/
Alvin J. Miller
Alvin J. Miller

Kalona - Alvin Jesse Miller was peacefully welcomed to his heavenly home on November 23, 2020. Alvin is survived by his wife, Marianna, his children, Alan J. (Kathy Saenz) of Gibsonia, PA, William D. (Kimberly) of The Woodlands, TX, Herb (Kathy) of Maquoketa, IA, Yvonne (Frank Nixon) Miller Nixon of Hammond, LA, and Chad (Annika) of West Lafayette, IN; his grandchildren, Jacob, Michael and Christopher Miller, Benjamin (Kelsey) Miller, Andrew (Elizabeth) Miller, Thomas (Kaylin) Miller, Daniel (Allie) Miller, Isaac (Nicole) Miller, Caleb (Ashley) Miller, Oliver Nixon, Maximilian and Adina Miller; twelve great grandchildren; and his brother Dale (Linda) Miller. Alvin's immediate family will hold a private graveside service at East Union Mennonite Church.

Condolences and memories can be sent to Marianna at her son's home where she is visiting through the New Year: C/O Alan Miller, 4916 Oakhurst Ave, Gibsonia, PA 15044. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to East Union Mennonite Church, Pleasantview Home, or Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS.) Yoder-Powell Funeral Kalona is caring for Alvin and his Family Message and tributes my be left at www.powellfuneralhome.com




Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
