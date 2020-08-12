1/1
Amy (Neuzil) Abdagic
Amy (Neuzil) Abdagic

Iowa City - Amy Elizabeth (Neuzil) Abdagic, 39, of Iowa City, died August 9, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a long journey with liver disease.

Celebrating her life, a gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday August 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Avenue, Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Vernad for an Education Fund for her two daughters.

She is survived by her father Marvin Neuzil of Iowa City; her husband Vern Abdagic of Iowa City, and their two daughters Ava and Emma; her siblings Josh (Angie) Serovy of North Liberty, Rodney (April) Neuzil of Iowa City, and Amber Koosmann (Brandon Williams) of Tiffin; her father-in-law, Mehmed Abdagic of Iowa City and her biological mother, Sam (Matt) Gavin. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her step-mother, Kate Neuzil and her mother-in-law, Saha Abdagic.

Please share a memory of Amy or send online condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com, where a full obituary may be read.






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
