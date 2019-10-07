|
|
Angela Jean (Nelson) Wilson
Angela Jean (Nelson) Wilson died just after midnight on the morning of September 6, 2019, in her own bed and home with her cat Nikki, and alongside her husband Jeff.
She was 46.
She was too young. She didn't want to die. She stopped eating and drinking because her last limb had failed and she felt that in this State and in this Country every waiting alternative was far worse.
She felt she had no choice.
Angela was above all, a fighter. Her last wish was that you knew that.
A warrior in a war she didn't choose.
Angela was exceedingly kind. Honest. True. The most innocent creature anyone could know. She was a poet and student in the University of Iowa Writer's Workshop. She was an aunt. A dreamer. An incredible and amazing life partner. She was everything we all should hope to be. She feared her life meaningless because she was struck down before she'd had the opportunity to accomplish anything notable. She was wrong.
After years of being told it was all in her head, misdiagnosed and dangerously attended to by psychiatrists, after hundreds of thousands of dollars of ineffective drugs failed her, she was finally diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2008 and told it had likely started affecting her a decade earlier. She was told again to just take the latest medicine.
Angela entered the Wahls Study and Diet in 2012 and found the Wahls/Paleo diet to be the only treatment that ever improved her condition.
Diet and self-directed care truly freed her.
Art, music, literature, and love sustained her. She had a powerful mind that ticked like a clock. Quiet but steady.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff; a sister Shawna Servantez; two nephews and a niece: Garet Germundson of Colorado Springs, CO, Greysen Germundson of Mason City, IA, and Chelsey Germundson of Chapel Hill, NC.
She inspired so, so many. Her life mattered. Her life was everything to some.
Service 2pm, October 13, 2019. Email [email protected] for details.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Oct. 7, 2019