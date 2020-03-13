|
Angela Nicholson
Ainsworth - Angela M. Nicholson, age 47, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in Keota. Burial at Golden Rod Cemetery in Deep River. Visitation 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established for Washington County or Iowa City Hospice. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Angela and her family. Tributes may be made at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020