Angela Ruby Roper, 36, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Bald Knob, Arkansas passed away August 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born July 22, 1983 in Searcy to Ralph Roper and Joyce (Jenn) Roper. Angela was a graduate of Bald Knob High School; she went on to graduate from the University of Central Arkansas with her bachelorâ™s degree in Medical Physicist. She later obtained two Masterâ™s degrees from Vanderbilt and had planned on going for her Ph.D. Angela was an amazing woman who had a love for education and helping those around her. She enjoyed baseball, softball and tennis.
She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Joyce Roper; brothers, Heath Roper and Jared Roper both of Michigan; many aunts and uncles from Iowa, Colorado and Arkansas.
She is preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Kermit and Ruby Roper of Bald Knob and maternal grandparents, Joe and Rita Jenn of Hills, Iowa.
The family will have a Celebration of Life and gathering for Angela at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at New Bethel General Baptist Church in Bald Knob, Arkansas. A Mass will be held at a later date in Iowa. The family has requested no flowers, in lieu of flowers that all donations are made to the Velvet Ridge Cemetery c/o Shelia Martin: 1292 Highway 167, Bald Knob, Arkansas 72010 in honor of Angela. Online guest register and condolences www.powellfuneralhome.net
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019