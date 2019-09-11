Services
Woodhaven Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Powell
160 Edgemoor Road
Powell, TN 37849
865-945-3461
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
New Bethel General Baptist Church
Bald Knob, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Ruby Roper


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angela Ruby Roper Obituary
Angela Ruby Roper, 36, of Nashville, Tennessee, formerly of Bald Knob, Arkansas passed away August 16, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. She was born July 22, 1983 in Searcy to Ralph Roper and Joyce (Jenn) Roper. Angela was a graduate of Bald Knob High School; she went on to graduate from the University of Central Arkansas with her bachelorâ™s degree in Medical Physicist. She later obtained two Masterâ™s degrees from Vanderbilt and had planned on going for her Ph.D. Angela was an amazing woman who had a love for education and helping those around her. She enjoyed baseball, softball and tennis.

She is survived by her parents, Ralph and Joyce Roper; brothers, Heath Roper and Jared Roper both of Michigan; many aunts and uncles from Iowa, Colorado and Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Kermit and Ruby Roper of Bald Knob and maternal grandparents, Joe and Rita Jenn of Hills, Iowa.

The family will have a Celebration of Life and gathering for Angela at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14 at New Bethel General Baptist Church in Bald Knob, Arkansas. A Mass will be held at a later date in Iowa. The family has requested no flowers, in lieu of flowers that all donations are made to the Velvet Ridge Cemetery c/o Shelia Martin: 1292 Highway 167, Bald Knob, Arkansas 72010 in honor of Angela. Online guest register and condolences www.powellfuneralhome.net
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now