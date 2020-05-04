|
|
Angeline Russell
Iowa City - Angeline (Angie) Russell, 98, of Iowa City passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Briarwood Health Care Center.
A private Christian Burial service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to Regina Foundation or St. Patrick Catholic Church in Iowa City.
Angie was born on October 29, 1921 in Johnson County, IA, the daughter of Mary (Svoboda) and John Swenka. She married Gordon Russell Sr. on January 24,1942 at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Kahoka, MO. Angie was an essential part of establishing their family business, Russell Earth Movers, in 1953.
Angie belonged to St. Patrick Parish for 63 years. She was a member of St. Patrick Altar and Rosary Society, University Club, Mercy Hospital Bridge Guild, Plamor Women Bowling League and Fairview Golf Course. She was an avid golfer and hung her clubs up at the age of 90. Angie enjoyed gardening and was blessed with a green thumb; many received offspring from her beautiful angel wing and shamrock plants. She was a wonderful cook and baker, as well as a world-wide traveler who took great pleasure in learning about different countries' cultures.
Angie is survived by her children, Lana Wilcox, Gordon (Judie) Russell Jr., Sham (Denise) Russell, all of Oxford and Carol Butler of Waukee; ten grandchildren, Kristin Burt, Jason (Doneta) Wilcox, Gordon Russell III, Tyler Russell, Rashelle (Tyler) Shelton, Ezra (Marisol) Russell, Brent (Erin) Butler, Zach (Karen) Butler, Whitney (Dom) Amoroso, and Brita Woolum; fourteen great grandchildren; sister in-law Jeanne Swenka and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gordon; son, Tim; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Russell; son-in-law, Dave Butler; grandson, Isaac Russell; eleven siblings, Frank Swenka, Samuel Swenka, Georgia Matthes, Arthur Swenka, Theodale Swenka, Nora Smith, Laura Piersall, Woodrow Swenka, Caroline Swenka, Wilma Shaffer and John Swenka; four sisters in-laws, Leona Swenka, Verdis Swenka, Leola Swenka and Irene Swenka; four brothers-in-law, Ray Matthes, Donald Smith, Dale Piersall and Robert Shaffer; and special friend, Pete Peterson.
Please keep Angie in your prayers, may God grant her eternal rest. Thank you to all the kind neighbors and Briarwood staff for all their compassion and tender care.
