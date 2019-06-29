Services
Ann Bagford

Ann Bagford Obituary
Ann Bagford

Iowa City - Ann (McNamara) Bagford, 94, of Iowa City, died Friday, June 28 at Oaknoll Retirement Residence with family beside her.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 11:00 am at First United Methodist Church in downtown Iowa City, with Rev. Dr. Barrie Tritle officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorial contribution information will be posted on the Lensing funeral home website, www.lensingfuneral.com.

Ann earned her undergraduate and master's degree from the University of Illinois in Bloomington. While working as a graduate assistant and pursuing her Ph.D from Indiana she met her future husband, Jack Bagford.

She is survived by her children, Jeff Bagford, his wife Michelle and children Lisa and Travis of Martinez, CA; daughter Becky Page, her husband Tracy and children Katie, Amy, and Molly and great-grandson Casen of Lubbock, TX; daughter Jane McCrill and her husband Mark and son Thomas of North Andover, MA; and daughter Pamela Page, her husband Roger and children Sarah Dougherty, Megan Dougherty, Garrett, Erin, Natalie and Arianna Page and great-grandson Lincoln of Overland Park, KS.

Her parents, her husband Jack and two sisters, Jean L. Wells and Marjorie Maxeiner preceded her in death.
Published in the Press-Citizen on June 29, 2019
