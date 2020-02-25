Services
Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Ann Wade

Ann Wade Obituary
Ann Wade

Iowa City - Ann Wade, 89, of Iowa City, Iowa passed away on February 24, 2020 at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County.

Her family will celebrate her life by greeting friends Sunday, March 1st, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Road in Coralville. Ann suggested that instead of flowers and plants, contributions be directed to the Johnson County Crisis Center or Table to Table, both in Iowa City, Iowa.

A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
