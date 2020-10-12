Ann Wohlford George



Coralville - On October 1, Ann Wohlford George passed away peacefully in her own home after a long illness. Ann was 68 years old and lived in Coralville, Iowa.



Ann was born on August 3, 1952 in Freeport, Illinois to Walter and Mary Wohlford. She grew up in Dyersville, Iowa and graduated from Beckman High School. She received a Bachelor of Art degree in Design from the University of Iowa. Later, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. She then went on to receive a Master of Healthcare Administration degree from Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. Ann was a member of the Alpha Eta Honors Society.



Early in her career Ann owned and operated Bacca Furs which had stores in three locations: Dyersville, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. After receiving a degree in nursing, she spent the remainder of her career working as a registered nurse and then as a manager for several pharmaceutical companies.



Ann had many interests, she was a quilter, a designer and she worked in stained glass. She enjoyed art, travel, politics, music, dancing, reading and most of all spending time with her grandchildren. One of her favorite places was a beach in Florida that she frequently visited.



She is survived by her three children, Austin George and wife Emily of Chandler Arizona, Christopher George and partner Amy of Coralville, Iowa, Abbey George and partner Antwan of Tampa Florida and her seven grandchildren, Adhelle, Rayne, Luella, Avery, Nolan, Shalya, and Antwan, Jr.



Ann is survived by her mother Mary Wohlford of Dyersville, Iowa and her seven sisters, Connie Holmes of Dubuque, Sandy Rausch (Larry Bouvier) of Davenport, Susan Jacobson of Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Mary Pat Wohlford (Dr. Joe D. Goldstrich) of West Des Moines, Jennifer Kulper (Roger) of Colesburg, Elizabeth Wohlford (Alan Paul) of Ladora and Christine Wohlford Lenane (Frank Lenane) of North Liberty. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Ann was preceded in death by her father Walter C. Wohlford.



A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held on October 25th, 2020 at the North Ridge Park Pavilion in Coralville, Iowa. A Catholic Mass for Ann is scheduled for November 1, 2020 at 12 noon at the Basilica of Saint Francis Xavier in Dyersville, Iowa. Questions regarding the Celebration of life event can be sent to: anngeorgecelebrationoflife@gmail.com



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's name to the Iowa City Animal Shelter, 3910 Napoleon Ln, Iowa City, IA 52240.



icanimalcenter@iowa-city.org









