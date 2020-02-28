|
Anna M. McAtee
Solon - The Spirited loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Anna M. McAtee, age 68 passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Solon Retirement Village.
Services celebrating Anna's life will be held at 6pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Solon United Methodist Church, where there will be a time of visitation from 3 pm until services. A light reception will follow. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020