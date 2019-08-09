|
|
Annette Medow Barrash
Iowa City - Ann Barrash passed away July 26, 2019 at Oaknoll Residence in Iowa City, Iowa at age 95. Ann was the daughter of William and Emma (Berngard) Medow. She was born on the West Side of Chicago and attended Austin High School. Ann very much enjoyed her childhood with her brothers, Arthur and Martin, cousins and friends. She attended the University of Chicago, where she majored in mathematics and psychology, and she worked at the Orthogenic School. And she met Meyer Barrash. They married in 1945, she taught elementary school in Hyde Park, and they started a family. A big family. When they moved to South Shore and she was raising children, she no longer taught but began her career in community activism. She was involved with the Citizens' Schools Committee, Project Head Start, South Shore Open House committee, and Democratic Credentials Challenge in 1972 as a delegate to the Democratic Convention for Chicago's 2nd Congressional district. When Meyer retired, they moved to rural Hanover, Illinois, and later to Dubuque, Iowa. Ann was an exceptional woman - not because she was so smart (though she was that) but because of her vision and drive to make the world a better place.
Ann is survived by her six children, Michael, Warren (Kris), Kip (Charlotte Kanavich), Joe (Kris), Jane and Sarah (Eric Wilson); and seven grandchildren, Emmie, Nathan, Nick, Cooper, Seth, Ike and Anna. She was preceded in death by her husband Meyer Joseph Barrash and her two brothers Martin and Arthur Medow.
Ann's family thanks the Oaknoll staff for the excellent care they provided her over several years. If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider the . There will be no public services.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 9, 2019