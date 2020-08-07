Anthony D'Ambrose
West Branch - Anthony J. D'Ambrose, 82, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in West Branch after being surrounded by his family the last few days.
No public services will be held, a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Iowa City Hospice. The Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch is caring for Tony's family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com
Anthony was born April 18, 1938 in Elmhurst, Illinois the son of Anthony John and Adelaide Marie (Edwards) D'Ambrose. He served in the United States Air Force as a Radar Technician. Tony was a graduate of Crystal Lake HS in Crystal Lake, Illinois and of DeVry University with an Associate Degree in Electrical Engineering. He had worked for McDonald Douglas in St. Louis in Radar Systems, had a wholesale fishing supply store in Mountain Home, Arkansas and worked with Farm Bureau Insurance in Mountain Home. Shortly before his retirement he met Donna Bigelow, and they married on November 30, 1999 in Jamaica and made West Branch their home. Tony later worked part time at Green State Credit Union, formerly the University of Iowa Credit Union.
He was an avid fisherman and golfer, he also enjoyed R.C. Airplanes, messing with computers, gaming, sang in several choirs, barbershop quartets and directed a womens barbershop chorus and was also interested in following the financial world.
Survivors include his wife Donna of West Branch, daughter Nicci Northcutt of Dallas, Texas, two grandchildren: Lauren and Gentry Northcutt, sister Carol (John) Jaeger of Lake Geneva, WI, half brother Marvin (Shirley) Mayer of Carol Stream, Illinois. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin infant daughters and a half brother Robert Mayer.
The family would like to thank Hospice for the extraordinary care and the support they have shown these last six months.
