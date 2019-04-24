Services
Hrabak Funeral Home
1704 7th Ave
Belle Plaine, IA 52208
319-444-2240
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Chelsea, IA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Chelsea Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Jacobi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Jon "Tj" Jacobi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Jon "Tj" Jacobi Obituary
Anthony "TJ" Jon Jacobi

Brooklyn - Anthony "TJ" Jon Jacobi, 53, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Grinnell Regional Medical Center.

Memorial service is 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea, IA. With visitation one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held after the service in the Chelsea Hall from 3-6 p.m. Private family burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelsea at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com

TJ was born June 17, 1965 in Marshalltown, IA to Mary Sue Sheda and Harvey See. TJ was adopted by John Jacobi at a young age. He attended Chelsea schools and graduated from South Tama High School in 1984. Following school, he worked for Ludy Sheda, skinning musk rats and pumping gas, until purchasing the gas station, which he owned and operated TJ's Gas and Bait for 13 years. He then worked for Manatt's Construction until 2016. In 1985 TJ married Chris Kasal, to this union two boys were born. Later the couple divorced.

TJ enjoyed motorcycles, darts, boating, socializing with friends and family and winning big at the casino. Most of all he was proud of his boys and their families. He loved spending time with them hunting, fishing and trapping.

He was a member of the Chelsea Fire Department for many years holding the position as chief.

TJ is survived by his mother, Mary Sue (Richard) Koestner of Huxley, IA; biological father, Harvey See of Independence; children, Justin (Sierra Berger) Jacobi of Tama, Curt (Patty) Jacobi of Reinbeck; siblings, Travis (Kim) Jacobi (children, Lacey and Jeffrey) of Chelsea; significant other, Angie Rasmussen (children, Natalie, Nathan and Grace) of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Louisa, Calvin, Myles and Ruth Jacobi, and many more loving family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, John Jacobi; brother, Terry Jacobi and cousin, Adam Sheda.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now