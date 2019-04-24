|
Anthony "TJ" Jon Jacobi
Brooklyn - Anthony "TJ" Jon Jacobi, 53, of Brooklyn, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service is 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Chelsea, IA. With visitation one hour prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held after the service in the Chelsea Hall from 3-6 p.m. Private family burial will take place at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelsea at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com
TJ was born June 17, 1965 in Marshalltown, IA to Mary Sue Sheda and Harvey See. TJ was adopted by John Jacobi at a young age. He attended Chelsea schools and graduated from South Tama High School in 1984. Following school, he worked for Ludy Sheda, skinning musk rats and pumping gas, until purchasing the gas station, which he owned and operated TJ's Gas and Bait for 13 years. He then worked for Manatt's Construction until 2016. In 1985 TJ married Chris Kasal, to this union two boys were born. Later the couple divorced.
TJ enjoyed motorcycles, darts, boating, socializing with friends and family and winning big at the casino. Most of all he was proud of his boys and their families. He loved spending time with them hunting, fishing and trapping.
He was a member of the Chelsea Fire Department for many years holding the position as chief.
TJ is survived by his mother, Mary Sue (Richard) Koestner of Huxley, IA; biological father, Harvey See of Independence; children, Justin (Sierra Berger) Jacobi of Tama, Curt (Patty) Jacobi of Reinbeck; siblings, Travis (Kim) Jacobi (children, Lacey and Jeffrey) of Chelsea; significant other, Angie Rasmussen (children, Natalie, Nathan and Grace) of Brooklyn; grandchildren, Louisa, Calvin, Myles and Ruth Jacobi, and many more loving family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Jacobi; brother, Terry Jacobi and cousin, Adam Sheda.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Apr. 24, 2019