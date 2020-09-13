1/
Antoinette "Toni" Krieger
Antoinette "Toni" Krieger

Iowa City - Antoinette "Toni" Rasmussen Krieger went to be at home with family, friends, and our Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Due to the pandemic a family committal service is planned. Memorials may be directed to Iowa City Hospice.

Toni is survived by her husband, John and their two daughters, Beth Blandford (Greg) of Allen, Texas and Jane Meyer (Bob) of Dubuque, Iowa; four grandchildren, Isaac and Mattie Blandford and Katie and Ben Meyer; eight siblings and two sisters-in-law.

The complete obituary with online condolences may be sent to www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
