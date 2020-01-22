Resources
Arlene L. Prather

Arlene L. Prather Obituary
Arlene L. Prather

Iowa City - Arlene L. Prather. 95, of Iowa City, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held 11am Monday, January 27, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made in her memory to Essence of Life Hospice. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with Arlene's family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
