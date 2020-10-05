Arnold Rolfs, 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 4. 2020 at the Keystone Nursing Care Center. Private Graveside services will be held at the Keystone Cemetery.Arnold was born on September 9, 1920, in rural Keystone, the son of John and Lil (Popp) Rolfs. On December 20, 1958, he was united in marriage to Bernetta Junge in Cedar Rapids.Arnold farmed in the Keystone area, and truly loved farming. He was a member of the Keystone Turners.He is survived by his step-son, Darold (Carol) Junge of Vinton; step-grandsons, Darren (Sherri) Junge of Preston, and Steve (Sandy) Junge of North Liberty; four step-great-grandchildren, Jenna, Andrea, and Buddy Junge of Preston, and Zander Junge of North Liberty; nephew, Brian; and niece, Donna.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Bernetta in 2009; and his brother, Kenneth (Evelyn) Rolfs.Online condolences: