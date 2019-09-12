|
Arnold "Arnie" Silvers
Iowa City - Arnold "Arnie" Silvers, 70, died peacefully at home on Monday, September 9, 2019. Visitation will be Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Funeral Services to follow at 11 a.m. at Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services in Mount Vernon. Pastor John Janke will officiate. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his older brother, Eldon Silvers, Jr. of Rapid City, South Dakota; his nieces and nephew, Angie Tonderum (Shane) of Box Elder, South Dakota, Cleo Close of Hiawatha, Iowa and Josh Silvers of Box Elder, South Dakota; his great nieces and nephews, Shayna Tonderum of Dickinson, North Dakota, Kaycee Tonderum of Rapid City, South Dakota, Carmen Wolfe of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Skylar Donaldson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Dakotah Tonderum (Katelyn) of Rapid City, South Dakota.
Arnie was born December 3, 1948, in Denver, Colorado, to Eldon "Ted" Silvers Sr. and LaCleda "Katie" (Cook) Silvers. He went to school in Colorado. Arnie moved to Cedar Rapids and then Mount Vernon with his family until he moved into his own apartment in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He moved to Iowa City in April 2016 to participate in the Reach For Your Potential program. Arnie met and made many good friends at Reach For Your Potential and the day program. Arnie loved working at Goodwill and was very proud of the work he did. Religion was a very important part of Arnie's life. He attended church every Sunday and was a member at the Grace Baptist Church and then later at the North Brook Baptist Church in Cedar Rapids.
Arnie will be remembered most for his great sense of humor. He loved joking around. When his nieces and nephew were younger, Arnie would untie their shoes and say "it wasn't me, it was my twin brother." In his younger years, he smoked a pipe and his nieces and nephew fondly remember their Uncle Arnie and the smell of a pipe. Arnie had a dog, Bug Bug, that he loved dearly. Arnie loved the Hawkeyes and the Dallas Cowboys and watching football. He had many hobbies and interests including collecting watches, going to the movies and watching documentaries. One of Arnie's great loves was fish and he always had a fish tank.
Despite the challenges he faced, Arnie did not let disability control his life and he lived life the way he wanted to. His friends and family will remember him by his warm smile and his big heart.
Arnie was preceded in death by his fatherm Eldon "Ted" Silvers Sr.; his mother, LaCleda "Katie" (Cook) Silvers; younger brother, Arvid Bruce Silvers; sister-in-law, Helen Silvers; and nephew, Shane Silvers.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Sept. 12, 2019