|
|
Arva Border
Ladora - Arva Ladean Schaffner Border, 93, of Ladora, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at the North English Care Center, North English, Iowa.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 16th, at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor, with Rev. Jim Davis, Victor United Methodist Church, officiating. Pallbearers are Justin Ranfeld, Josh Schnebbe, Ron Grier, Larry Shaull, Kevin Shaull, and Dave King. Honorary bearers are Maisey Ranfeld, Ronald Kinzler, and Kenneth Davis. Burial will be in the Ohio Cemetery, south of Ladora.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 15th at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor.
Memorial contributions in Arva's memory may be designated to the Arva Border Memorial Fund.
Arva was born March 16, 1926, in Millersburg, Iowa. She was the daughter of Charles and Alma (Faas) Schaffner. Arva attended Millersburg School and enjoyed playing basketball in high school. It was at a basketball game against Ladora that she met Dean Border. Arva graduated from Millersburg High School in 1945. She moved to Cedar Rapids and worked at Kreskes store while Dean served in the army.
Arva and Dean were married on June 28, 1947, at the Millersburg parsonage. They made their home on the Border family farm south of Ladora. The couple was blessed with two children, Lee and Pamela. Dean and Arva celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2007.
Arva was a homemaker who raised a big garden, liked to bake, and enjoyed doing embroidery. She made a baby quilt for each new baby born to family and friends. Through the years she and Dean were often seen at area auctions and sales. She loved attending the Iowa State Fair every summer.
Arva was a member of the Ohio United Methodist Church. She was active in the Ohio UMW and later in the Ladora UMW. In recent years, Arva was a resident at English Valley Care Center in North English.
Arva will be missed by her children, Lee of rural Ladora and Pamela (Steve) Ranfeld and grandchildren, Justin and Maisey Ranfeld, all of Guernsey; her sisters, Evelyn Cover of North English and Charlene McIntyre of Cedar Rapids; and many nieces, nephews, and their families. Arva also leaves behind many special people who treated her like family at the English Valley Care Center.
In death Arva joins her husband, Dean; her parents, Charles and Alma Schaffner; two sisters, Naomi Voelkel and Velma McDowell; and her brother, Cloyd Schaffner.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 13 to Dec. 18, 2019