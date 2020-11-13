Barbara CampbellIowa City - Barbara J. Campbell, 97, former resident of Iowa City, passed away on November 1, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado.Barbara chose to be cremated. Private services will be held at later date near the Santa Monica pier where as a child she enjoyed repeatedly jumping off the end of the pier and then swimming ashore.Barbara Jarmuth was born on September 19, 1923 in Los Angeles, California to John and Helen (McIntyre) Jarmuth. Her father was a movie studio graphic artist and her mother was a costume designer for the LA opera. She grew up in southern California, where she graduated high school. She married Frank Campbell on August 10, 1946. While raising 3 children, she and Frank operated a window display business in the San Francisco Bay Area. At age 48 she attended DeAnza Community College and earned her degree in nursing. Frank and Barb later divorced.Barb worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in San Jose for more than 15 years retiring in 1988. She lived in Cupertino for more than 45 years. She and her partner Judy Welch then moved to Iowa City in 1998. Her sister, Jackie Phillips, would eventually move to Iowa City to be close to her.She was a member of River Community Church while living in Iowa City and enjoyed family, friends, and an active poetry group. She appreciated time spent at Deluxe Bakery with friends, poems, a cup of coffee, and those buttery sticky buns. After the death of her sister in 2014 and a decline in Judy's health, she moved to the Denver, Colorado area.She is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Lon) Mills of San Jose, CA, and Jacquelyn McGowan of Novato, CA; her son Dr. Cam (Kathleen) Campbell of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren Jennifer (David) Fraguglia, Jonathan (Randi) Mills, Moira (Martin) Pucci, Rylee (Garzo Garcia) McGowan, Michael (Amanda) Campbell, Christopher (Kelsie) Campbell, Patrick (Ashley) Campbell and Daniel Campbell; nephew William (Lisa) Phillips of Salisbury, MD, Judy's daughter Robin Bushaw, as well as nine great-grand children, great nieces, and nephews and extended family members.Barb was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, John "Jack" Albert Jarmuth, William "Bill" Adolph Jarmuth, and Jacquelyn "Jackie" (William) Phillips. as well as her partner Judy Welch.