McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
Barbara J. Dotson


1927 - 2019
West Des Moines - Barbara "Bobbie" Dotson, 91, passed away August 11, 2019 in West Des Moines. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. until service time at McLaren's. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens.

Bobbie was born November 7, 1927 in Amarillo, TX to Harry and Miriam True. She graduated from Perry High School before going on to work for Bankers Life, Santa Claus Industries in Waterloo, and the U of I Foundation. Bobbie and her husband, Bob also owned and operated the Mr. Steak Restaurant in Coralville. She loved her Hawkeyes and Cubs and enjoyed spending time with the Red Hats, Knee Knockers, and her many wonderful friends.

Bobbie is survived by her three daughters, Denie Dotson, Karen (Raymond Jr.) Smith, and Laurie (Mike) Wirth; five grandchildren, Coree Smith, Matthew (Katherine) Smith, Aaron Smith, Megan (Scott) Mohr, and Kelly (Jaden) Vos; cousin, Jan Lee Brookes; and twelve nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dotson; and sister, Mary Mumgaard.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the -Greater Iowa Chapter or a .
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019
