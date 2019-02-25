|
Barbara J. (MacGowan) Roby
Liberty, MO. - Barbara June (MacGowan) Roby of Liberty, MO, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1943, the middle of three children of Bruce E. and Evelyn D. (Maxson) MacGowan in Iowa City, Iowa. She attended seven different schools before graduating from West Liberty High School in 1962. Barbara attended business school in Iowa City prior to working at the University of Iowa and Proctor and Gamble. She married Wayne E. Roby on February 1, 1964. Barbara enjoyed all kinds of sporting activities, both watching and participating- especially golf. She loved quilting, antiques, and volunteer work. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.
Barbara will forever be remembered by her three daughters: Kristen (John) Uhlman, Liberty, MO, Mindy (Bruce) Kugler, Littleton, CO, Kym (Jamar Baker) Chappler, Highlands Ranch, CO. She is also survived by her two brothers, Robert (Pat) MacGowan, Port Byron, IL and Ron MacGowan, Moline, IL; two aunts and several cousins living in Iowa. She has seven grandchildren: Morgan (Luke) Small, Madison Uhlman, Zachary, Colton, and Ian Kugler, Clayton and Candace Chappler, and three step grandchildren: Adrianna, Alexis and Addison Baker.
Barbara was preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband, infant son, and son-in-law, Ron Chappler.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, MO 64068 . A luncheon will be served at the church's Rush Creek Campus, 100 Rush Creek Pkwy., immediately following the service. All are encouraged to attend and share with Barbara's family.
Memorials are suggested to the music department at Liberty United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Feb. 25, 2019