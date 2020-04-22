Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Andrews Obituary
Barbara Jean Andrews

Iowa City - Barbara Jean Andrews, 86, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Briarwood Health Care Center on April 8, 2020.

A memorial service will be determined and held at a later date. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service are handling funeral arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -