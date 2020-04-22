|
|
Barbara Jean Andrews
Iowa City - Barbara Jean Andrews, 86, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away peacefully at Briarwood Health Care Center on April 8, 2020.
A memorial service will be determined and held at a later date. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com. Gay and Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service are handling funeral arrangements.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020