Barbara K. (Davison) Bruse
Iowa City - It is with great sadness that the family of Barbara Kay (Davison) Bruse announces her passing on Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at the age of 78 years. Barbara passed peacefully with her family by her side and with the loving care of her Bickford family in Iowa City, Iowa. She bravely and courageously battled, laughed and danced in the face of her diagnosis - Corticobasal Syndrome. Her humor and class never wavered.
Barbara Kay Davison was born on November 17, 1940 in Maquoketa, Iowa, to Dale Matthews and Mildred Bernice (Hodges) Davison. She attended a one-room schoolhouse, starting early because she refused to leave her older sisters' sides. She then attended Maquoketa schools where she sang in the Glee Club, participated in the Drama Club, tooted her french horn in Concert Band and was a member of the Future Homemakers of America. She graduated MHS class of '57 at the age of 16. She later attended and graduated from the University of Iowa.
Barbara worked at the University of Iowa for 25 years. She retired in 2012 as an Account Specialist with the Tippie College of Business.
Barbara lived a full life. She was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She grew up on a farm and fondly recalled following her dad around when he walked the fences and shared his love of horses. She liked to travel. The highlights of her travels were a cruise on the transatlantic ocean liner; the Queen Elizabeth 2, vacations to Europe, the Bahamas and Belize. She also traveled to Santa Clara, CA and Seattle, WA to help care for her new grandbabies. She enjoyed reading, quilting, calligraphy, tap dancing, piano lessons, gardening, antiquing, and spending time walking with her beloved dog Maxx.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Christine Kay Bruse of Iowa City, IA and her daughters Erin and Megan, Telly Renea Bruse Presho and her husband Scott of Seattle, WA and their children Russell and Zoe, and Larry Corey Bruse and his wife Yoko Noguchi of Solon, IA; and a sister, Janean Cook of Maquoketa, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie McDonald. The family extends special thanks to Bickford Cottage and Care Initiatives Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
Interment services where Barbara will be laid to rest alongside her parents at Mt Hope cemetery will be private. A gathering of family and friends celebrating Barbara's life will be held from 2 to 4 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at the Palmer House Stable, 200 East Main Street, Solon, Iowa 52333. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.CarsonAndSon.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation to your local animal shelter or in Barbara's memory is requested.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 14, 2019