Barbara Krage Nicknish
Iowa City - Barbara Krage Nicknish, 83, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in her beloved Iowa City, IA.
Barb was born in Sioux City, IA on October 5, 1936 to parents Roy and Helen Krage. She graduated from Sioux City Heelan High School in 1954 and spent every summer at the family cottage at Lake Okoboji, IA with siblings: Sam, Helen Ann, Ron, Blanche, Marilyn, Colonel, and Mary Alice.
While attending Rosary College/Dominican University in River Forest, IL she met the love of her life, Thomas R. Nicknish, a student at the University of Notre Dame. The two were married in Sioux City on August 9, 1958. Barb's zest for world travel may have come from all the moving done in the early years. The couple lived in Washington DC where Barb worked for National Geographic as Tom finished up medical school. Household moves included Iowa City, Buffalo, NY, Albany, GA, and Cheyenne, WY before settling in Iowa City permanently. Barb held many jobs over the years selling fabric and cosmetics, doing interviews on a local radio station, soliciting clients for a financial planning group in addition to raising the family of nine. She was also a committed volunteer in many capacities for the local Catholic churches and schools.
While being a gifted seamstress, a gourmet cook, and a continuous student (University of Iowa English and Literature, pottery, and dancing classes), she was the graceful matriarch of the Nicknish clan. Barb enjoyed visiting family around the country. Barbara is survived by children and spouses Carolyn and Tom Ruse, Madison, WI; Mary Nicknish and Ken Sandamann, San Francisco, CA; Paul and Ann Nicknish, Davenport, IA; Anita and Scot Hanson, Evergreen, CO; Christopher and Kathy Nicknish; North Liberty, IA; Tim and Roberta Nicknish, Centennial, CO; Virginia and Erik Karlberg, Centennial, CO; and Thomas and Amy Nicknish, Iowa City, IA; and twenty loving grandchildren: Melissa Jackson, Lauren Ruse, Michelle (Michael) Anderl, Christopher Ruse, Stephen and Meg Nicknish, Paul Nicknish, Julian Sandamann, Christopher Nicknish Jr., Willis Hanson, Kayla Jackson, Molly Nicknish, Lily Nicknish, Monica Karlberg, Zachary Hanson, John Nicknish, Paige Nicknish, Julia Karlberg, Ava Nicknish, and Charlie Nicknish, and great grand-daughters, Tara Slichter and Olivia Anderl. She is also survived by sister-in-law Joan Krage, Sioux City; siblings Marilyn (Bob) Higgins, Okoboji; Colonel (Jeanette) Krage, Sioux City; Mary Alice (Chuck) Swanson, Clinton, IA; brother-in-law John Nicknish, Houston, TX; and sisters-in-law Mary Nicknish, Peru, NY, and Christine (Bob) Winn, Marble Falls, TX.
Barb Nicknish was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Helen Krage; her husband Tom; son John Stephen Nicknish, grand-daughter Anita Jackson; in-laws Leroy and Anita Nicknish; siblings Sam and Joyce Krage, Helen Ann and Arnie Feste, Ron Krage, Blanche and Tom Ward; brother-in-law Stephen Nicknish and sister-in-law Flo Nicknish.
Barb NEVER said "no" to an opportunity to try something new. She was truly devoted to sharing her zest for life with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends. She showed her giving spirit through her volunteer efforts-- serving for many years on the Dominican University Board of Regents --and being a strong advocate for the local arts community-- founding the Hancher Guild. She mastered the art of shopping and always had "Barb's Store" of gifts in her basement for just the right occasion.
An inspiration to women, Barb always put others first in her community -donating meals, handmade clothing, or hosting teas, fetes, large pheasant dinners, and a variety of fundraisers at the family's well-known house at 832 Kirkwood Ave. The house was Barb's pride and joy, with room enough to raise 9 children, host large dinners, cookie parties, and three family weddings. Barb was a long-time and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Churches in Iowa City and Solon, IA and the Newman Center in Iowa City.
Barb was an avid bridge player but enjoyed physical activities such as sailing, tennis, skiing, ice-boating, and walking with friends. One of her proudest achievements was changing a state rule to lift the swimming ban on Lake Macbride.
The family would like to thank Susan Bowton-Young and her wonderful staff at Superior Care and Dr Craig Champion for the excellent care they provided.
A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, June 13th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12th at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newport Township. Please respect social distancing and wearing of masks. The family respectfully asks that instead of flowers or plants, please offer memorials to the University of Iowa Foundation for Hancher Auditorium, www.donate.gifttoiowa.org or to the Regina Foundation, www.regina.org/foundation, where all her children attended.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
Iowa City - Barbara Krage Nicknish, 83, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in her beloved Iowa City, IA.
Barb was born in Sioux City, IA on October 5, 1936 to parents Roy and Helen Krage. She graduated from Sioux City Heelan High School in 1954 and spent every summer at the family cottage at Lake Okoboji, IA with siblings: Sam, Helen Ann, Ron, Blanche, Marilyn, Colonel, and Mary Alice.
While attending Rosary College/Dominican University in River Forest, IL she met the love of her life, Thomas R. Nicknish, a student at the University of Notre Dame. The two were married in Sioux City on August 9, 1958. Barb's zest for world travel may have come from all the moving done in the early years. The couple lived in Washington DC where Barb worked for National Geographic as Tom finished up medical school. Household moves included Iowa City, Buffalo, NY, Albany, GA, and Cheyenne, WY before settling in Iowa City permanently. Barb held many jobs over the years selling fabric and cosmetics, doing interviews on a local radio station, soliciting clients for a financial planning group in addition to raising the family of nine. She was also a committed volunteer in many capacities for the local Catholic churches and schools.
While being a gifted seamstress, a gourmet cook, and a continuous student (University of Iowa English and Literature, pottery, and dancing classes), she was the graceful matriarch of the Nicknish clan. Barb enjoyed visiting family around the country. Barbara is survived by children and spouses Carolyn and Tom Ruse, Madison, WI; Mary Nicknish and Ken Sandamann, San Francisco, CA; Paul and Ann Nicknish, Davenport, IA; Anita and Scot Hanson, Evergreen, CO; Christopher and Kathy Nicknish; North Liberty, IA; Tim and Roberta Nicknish, Centennial, CO; Virginia and Erik Karlberg, Centennial, CO; and Thomas and Amy Nicknish, Iowa City, IA; and twenty loving grandchildren: Melissa Jackson, Lauren Ruse, Michelle (Michael) Anderl, Christopher Ruse, Stephen and Meg Nicknish, Paul Nicknish, Julian Sandamann, Christopher Nicknish Jr., Willis Hanson, Kayla Jackson, Molly Nicknish, Lily Nicknish, Monica Karlberg, Zachary Hanson, John Nicknish, Paige Nicknish, Julia Karlberg, Ava Nicknish, and Charlie Nicknish, and great grand-daughters, Tara Slichter and Olivia Anderl. She is also survived by sister-in-law Joan Krage, Sioux City; siblings Marilyn (Bob) Higgins, Okoboji; Colonel (Jeanette) Krage, Sioux City; Mary Alice (Chuck) Swanson, Clinton, IA; brother-in-law John Nicknish, Houston, TX; and sisters-in-law Mary Nicknish, Peru, NY, and Christine (Bob) Winn, Marble Falls, TX.
Barb Nicknish was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Helen Krage; her husband Tom; son John Stephen Nicknish, grand-daughter Anita Jackson; in-laws Leroy and Anita Nicknish; siblings Sam and Joyce Krage, Helen Ann and Arnie Feste, Ron Krage, Blanche and Tom Ward; brother-in-law Stephen Nicknish and sister-in-law Flo Nicknish.
Barb NEVER said "no" to an opportunity to try something new. She was truly devoted to sharing her zest for life with her children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends. She showed her giving spirit through her volunteer efforts-- serving for many years on the Dominican University Board of Regents --and being a strong advocate for the local arts community-- founding the Hancher Guild. She mastered the art of shopping and always had "Barb's Store" of gifts in her basement for just the right occasion.
An inspiration to women, Barb always put others first in her community -donating meals, handmade clothing, or hosting teas, fetes, large pheasant dinners, and a variety of fundraisers at the family's well-known house at 832 Kirkwood Ave. The house was Barb's pride and joy, with room enough to raise 9 children, host large dinners, cookie parties, and three family weddings. Barb was a long-time and active member of St. Mary's Catholic Churches in Iowa City and Solon, IA and the Newman Center in Iowa City.
Barb was an avid bridge player but enjoyed physical activities such as sailing, tennis, skiing, ice-boating, and walking with friends. One of her proudest achievements was changing a state rule to lift the swimming ban on Lake Macbride.
The family would like to thank Susan Bowton-Young and her wonderful staff at Superior Care and Dr Craig Champion for the excellent care they provided.
A Private Family Service will be held Saturday, June 13th, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Iowa City. Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 12th at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City, where a vigil service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Private burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Newport Township. Please respect social distancing and wearing of masks. The family respectfully asks that instead of flowers or plants, please offer memorials to the University of Iowa Foundation for Hancher Auditorium, www.donate.gifttoiowa.org or to the Regina Foundation, www.regina.org/foundation, where all her children attended.
Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.