Barbara L. Dillon
Coralville - Barbara Lynn Dillon, 81, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a long illness.
She was born June 15, 1939, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Kenneth and Lora Bigelow. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and Drake University in Des Moines, with a degree in education. She married Harold Dillon, February 14, 1968, and they moved to Coralville in 1973. She enjoyed horticulture and received a degree in Landscaping and Gardening from Kirkwood College. She also earned the Master Gardener degree from Iowa State University Extension.
Barbara worked for the University of Iowa Hospitals as a secretary in the nursing department until her bout with leukemia in 1996, after which she devoted much of her time and energy to the church grounds and cards ministry.
She was a member of the Coralville Methodist Church and was awarded Methodist Woman of the Year award.
She is survived by her husband, Harold.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Coralville United Methodist Church, where visitation will begin at 10am. To share a thought, memory or condolence with Barbara's family, please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com
"Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation of all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Barbara's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so."