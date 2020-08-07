1/1
Barbara Panfil
Barbara Panfil

Tiffin - Barbara Ann Panfil, 75, moved into the loving arms of her savior Jesus Christ on August 5, 2020 at the Solon Care Center with her children by her side. Barbara exemplified strength and courage every day during her battle with Alzheimer's.

The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the World Wildlife Fund, Solon Retirement Village Foundation, Iowa City Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City is handling arrangements.

Barbara will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Janene Panfil (Don Stumbo) of Iowa City, John (Sue) Panfil of Palatine, Illinois, and Stacy Panfil-Parsley (Martin Parsley) of Tyler, Texas; and her grandchildren Frederick, Macy Dai, Brandon, Mason, Sophie, Samantha, and Macklane. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mamie Silver, and her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Frank Liska.

A complete obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com






Published in the Iowa City Press-Citizen from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
