Tiffin - Barbara J. Pirkl, age 68 of rural Tiffin died at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace United Methodist church in Tiffin, with burial to follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery near Tiffin. Visitation will be from noon Saturday until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Hospice Compassus. For a complete obituary, to share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
