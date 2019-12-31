|
|
Bernard Mellecker
Hills - Bernard "Bernie" S. Mellecker, age 93, of Hills, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Atrium Village in Hills.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., SATURDAY, January 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Hills with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Hills. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., THURSDAY, January 2, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City and will continue for one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials may be directed to Bernie's family for a designation of their choice at a later date. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020