Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny
Iowa City - Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny, 97, of Iowa City, passed away May 18, 2020 at Briarwood Health Care Center. She had been a resident at Legacy Independent Living for 7 years. She moved to Iowa City in 1998.
Among her many life-talents: she was a singer, classical and acoustic guitarist, seamstress, swimmer, billiards player, sculptor, painter, and Senior Center cable access TV announcer (Anchor Mom).
Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Illinois. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Bernice's life will be held in Iowa City at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Friends of The Iowa City Senior Center.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Kovaciny of Iowa City and Lynn Kovaciny of Athens, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kovaciny, and her younger sister, Doris (Garson) Herz.
A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 27 to May 28, 2020