Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Kovaciny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny Obituary
Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny

Iowa City - Bernice Evelyn Kovaciny, 97, of Iowa City, passed away May 18, 2020 at Briarwood Health Care Center. She had been a resident at Legacy Independent Living for 7 years. She moved to Iowa City in 1998.

Among her many life-talents: she was a singer, classical and acoustic guitarist, seamstress, swimmer, billiards player, sculptor, painter, and Senior Center cable access TV announcer (Anchor Mom).

Honoring her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will take place at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie, Illinois. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Bernice's life will be held in Iowa City at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Friends of The Iowa City Senior Center.

Survivors include her children, Gregory Kovaciny of Iowa City and Lynn Kovaciny of Athens, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kovaciny, and her younger sister, Doris (Garson) Herz.

A full obituary may be read at www.lensingfuneral.com, where online condolences may be sent to the family.
Published in the Press-Citizen from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -