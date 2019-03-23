|
Betty A. Sternitzke
Iowa City - Betty A. Sternitzke passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospital.
An informal memorial service (a time for sharing) will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 27 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Iowa City.
Betty was born April 19, 1921 in Fort Dodge Iowa, the oldest daughter of Harry and Cora (Sis) Ramler. She is survived by a daughter. Jeanne: grandchildren Alan and Jennifer; great grandchildren Melody, Joshua, Autumn, Cody and Wyatt; great, great grandchildren, Trinity and Konnor, and her brother Bruce and sisters, Bonnie and Belva, plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Beverlee and her loving husband, Richard.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Mar. 23, 2019