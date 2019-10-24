Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Broders Obituary
Stockton, IA - Betty Marie Broders, 88, of Stockton, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 20, in Nashville, TN.

A visitation and funeral service will be held on Saturday morning, October 26, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant, IA.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Richard) Droll of Iowa City, IA, grandchildren, Christopher (Jenny) Droll of North Liberty, IA, Erin Droll of Coralville, IA, Sarah (John) Stiles

of Panama City, FL, Emily Droll of Iowa City, IA, great-grandchildren, Katlynn Droll, Sydney Droll, Jacob Sunday, and Valerie Laurin Droll, her son, Ed (Jennifer) Broders of Davenport, IA, her daughter, Lynette Broders of Nashville, TN, her two children, and many extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin, in 2015.

To read the full obituary, please go to www.bentleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Press-Citizen from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
