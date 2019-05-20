|
Betty Jo Vornbrock
Iowa City - Betty Jo Vornbrock, 99, passed away peacefully at UIHC Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date.
Betty Jo is survived by her three children, Judith Vornbrock of Iowa City, Rick (Kathy) Vornbrock of Wylie, Texas, and Betty Marie Vornbrock (Billy Cornette) of Hillsville, Virginia; two granddaughters, Aurl Jin Vornbrock and Sun Ae Davis (Nick Davis), both of Iowa City; and great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Logan and Meera Page (soon to come).
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 20, 2019