Betty Jo Vornbrock

Iowa City - Betty Jo Vornbrock, 99, passed away peacefully at UIHC Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

A Service of Remembrance and Celebration will be held at a later date.

Betty Jo is survived by her three children, Judith Vornbrock of Iowa City, Rick (Kathy) Vornbrock of Wylie, Texas, and Betty Marie Vornbrock (Billy Cornette) of Hillsville, Virginia; two granddaughters, Aurl Jin Vornbrock and Sun Ae Davis (Nick Davis), both of Iowa City; and great grandchildren, Gabrielle, Logan and Meera Page (soon to come).

The complete obituary and online condolences are at www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 20, 2019
