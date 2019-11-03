Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Iowa City, IA
Betty L. Sass

Betty L. Sass Obituary
Betty L. Sass

Betty L. Sass, 86 lifetime resident of Iowa City died Saturday, November 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Iowa City with burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Tuesday at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Table to Table or Johnson County Animal Shelter.

Betty Wendt was born May 31, 1933, in Johnson County, Iowa the daughter of Eric and Elizabeth (King) Wendt. Following graduation from high school she began a career in the Johnson County Treasurer's Office that spanned 60 years with her retiring as Deputy Treasurer in October of 2013. Betty was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Betty was one that took pride and responsibility in her public service, cherished the many people that she met and served and became friends in the public. She also enjoyed animals and most of all her family!

Her family includes her two children, Robert Sass (Jeannette); and Debora Sass-Hansen (Steve Sorensen); grandsons, David Sass and Paul Hansen (Cindy);great-grandchildren, Taylor Hansen, Drew Hansen, and Jason Sass; and Betty's nephew, Gordon Strong.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, son, David Sass; grandson, Michael Sass; sisters, Marguerite Strong, Marian Wade and Mona Ordendorf; and a brother, Paul Wendt.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12, 2019
