Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service
Betty L. Scaffinger

Betty L. Scaffinger Obituary
Betty L. Scaffinger

Iowa City - Betty L. Scaffinger, 86 longtime resident of this area died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, to send a memory, thought or condolence for her family please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen on July 30, 2019
