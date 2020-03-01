|
|
Betty Letts
Iowa City - Betty Letts, age 98, of Iowa City, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Windmill Manor in Coralville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City. Burial will be at St. Vincent Cemetery near Riverside. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to services at the church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Betty's name to the Regina Foundation or Windmill Manor - Garden Court. To share a thought, memory or condolence please visit the funeral home website @ www.gayandciha.com.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020