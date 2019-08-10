Services
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
(319)624-3844
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Brosh Chapel
100 South Cedar St
Solon, IA 52333
View Map
Betty Louise Brogan

Betty Louise Brogan Obituary
Betty Louise Brogan

North Liberty - Betty Louise Brogan, 94, of North Liberty, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street. Private family burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Brosh Chapel in Solon.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 10, 2019
Download Now