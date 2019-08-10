|
Betty Louise Brogan
North Liberty - Betty Louise Brogan, 94, of North Liberty, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Solon Nursing Care Center. Celebration of Life Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Solon, located at 100 South Cedar Street. Private family burial will be in Ridgewood Cemetery in North Liberty. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Brosh Chapel in Solon.
Published in the Press-Citizen on Aug. 10, 2019