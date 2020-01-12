Resources
Betty M. Shaffer

Betty M. Shaffer Obituary
Betty M. Shaffer

Iowa City - Betty M. Shaffer, 85 of Iowa City died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Bird House, Johnson County Home of Hospice.

Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service where there will be a time of visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Iowa City Hospice. a complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
