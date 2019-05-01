|
Betty R. Wyant
Marengo - Betty R. Wyant of Marengo, died Tuesday, April 23 at the Marengo Memorial Hospital, after a life well-lived. Funeral services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, Marengo, on Monday, April 29 at 10 am. Friends may call from 3-6 pm on Sunday, April 28 at the Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be contributed to the First Presbyterian Church or the .
Betty is survived by her four children: Suzanne Rose and husband Dave of Clinton; Sally Buscemi of LaPorte, Texas, William Wyant and wife Rona of Marengo and Sara Wyant Johnson and husband Allan of Camdenton, MO. Betty has 10 grandchildren: Kara Luett (Eric), Kirstin Hagerty, Elle Wyant, Cassie Bott (Zach), Bret Wyant (Jamie), Robin Boyd (Devin), Travis Boyd (Jenny), Jason Lutz (Danielle), Jordan Lutz; Lance Rose (Yvonne) and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Dean Wyant, parents Lloyd and Lola Simmons and her brother, Robert A. Simmons, Sr.
Betty was born in Marengo, Iowa on July 28, 1927 and graduated from Marengo High School in 1945. She attended school in Omaha before working at the Iowa County Savings Bank in Marengo. She married Dean Wyant in 1947 and enjoyed helping on the farm, raising her family, and gardening. Betty and Dean loved to travel and visited all around the United States including Hawaii and Alaska. In addition, they cruised to South America, Mexico, England, Scandinavia and Russia. They spent more than 45 winters enjoying Coronado and El Cajon, California and countless summers boating on the Lake of the Ozarks.
She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marengo and former Sunday School teacher. Betty also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 64 years and a member of the Historical Society and Genealogy Society.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 1, 2019