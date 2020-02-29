|
Betty Rae Budack
Mount Vernon - Betty Rae Budack, 78, passed away peacefully at the Solon Care Center Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a long illness.
Betty was born August 10, 1941, in Charles City, Iowa, to Martin Budack and Evangeline Tinius Budack. She is survived by one sister, Janet Budack; nephews Dan Dumbaugh and Tom Dumbaugh and niece Sarah Henderson, and several neices and nephews.
Betty will also be missed by special friend, Victoria Ellison. Betty adored Vicki's son, Vaughn. Vicki's mother, Maggie Ellison, was one of Betty's closest friends.
Betty Budack graduated from high school in Mapleton, MN., in 1959. Right after graduation, she left for New York City, enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Technology. Following graduation, she worked as a designer in New York City, London and Dallas, TX., for several years. After a year of traveling abroad, she returned to New York City to be a librarian for the New York Public Library in the Dance Collection at Lincoln Center. Later she moved to Mt Vernon, opened a book store and began a business as a seamstress. Her knowledge of astrology led to a fulltime business for her for thirty years, serving clients around the world.
Betty was a voracious reader. She was a 30-year member of Ingleside Book Club and the Cornell Library Morning Book Discussion Group. She and friends began to explore various approaches to spirituality and she enjoyed many hours of discussion with them. Betty was a member of the League of Women Voters. But by far, her real passion was her treasured collection of friends that she cultivated over her life.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held Saturday, April 4 at 1:00 PM in Mt Vernon at the Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services. As per Betty's request, persons wishing to honor her memory may donate to the Lisbon-Mt Vernon Ambulance Service, 730 1st St NE. She was very grateful for their care and service during her last months
Published in the Press-Citizen from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020