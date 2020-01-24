|
|
Betty Rae Stuedeman
Kalona - Betty Rae Stuedeman, 95 of Kalona, formerly of Iowa City died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Pleasantview Home in Kalona.
Funeral services will be at 2pm Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service in Iowa City with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in her memory to Pleasantview Home.
Betty was born May 5, 1924, in Clinton, Iowa the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Estep) Stuedeman. Betty attended Iowa City schools where she graduated from City High School, then went on to Iowa City Business College. She worked for several theatres as a cashier and bookkeeper in Iowa City until her retirement.
Published in the Press-Citizen from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020