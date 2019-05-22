|
Betty Van Heiden Rinderknecht
Cedar Rapids - Betty Van Heiden Rinderknecht of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Van Horne, passed away on May 13, 2019 at West Ridge Care Center.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-7:00 pm at Teahen's Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave NW, Cedar Rapids and funeral services on Friday, May 17th, at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 201 1st Ave, Hiawatha. Burial will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Newhall.
Betty was born on May 10th, 1925 to Anton and Bernice (Schultz) Van Heiden in Ackley, Iowa. She graduated from Ackley Public School in 1943 and later from the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in education.
She married Carl Rinderknecht on June 1, 1948 at Grant Center Lutheran Church in Iowa Falls, Iowa. They were parents of four children. Carl passed away in 2004. Betty taught school in Newhall, Blairstown, and later Benton Community until her retirement.
Upon retirement she and Carl enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada and also enjoyed attending spring training in Arizona. Before moving to Cedar Rapids, Betty was active in her church at St. Andrew's Lutheran in Van Horne. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Kay Bone, sons, Steve and Jim, all of Cedar Rapids, and her son Keith (Lois) of Blaine, Minnesota. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacquie (Dan) Fitzgerald and Molly (Justin) Marlin of Cedar Rapids, Kati (Chad) Rainwater, Allyson (Steven) Bone, Andrew (Emily) Rinderknecht, and Bradley (Lilly) Rinderknecht all of Minneapolis, and Joshua (Katie) Rinderknecht of Kentucky, along with 11 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Mary Nelson, of Lake City and a sister-in-law, Judy (John) Schafer of Ackley.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and three sisters.
The family would like to thank West Ridge Care Center for their compassionate care over the past three years.
Published in the Press-Citizen on May 22, 2019